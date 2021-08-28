QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 115.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 720.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 41,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

