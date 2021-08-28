Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Update

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the July 29th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Qumu by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUMU stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUMU shares. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

