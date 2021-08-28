Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $421,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

