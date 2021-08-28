Raymond James Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $35.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

