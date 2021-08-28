Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

