Razor Network Hits Market Cap of $12.65 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a market cap of $12.65 million and $1.47 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

