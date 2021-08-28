Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.78

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 285057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$943.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.91.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$52,824.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,581,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,453,783.89. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $912,706 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

