Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.46. 612,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.70. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

