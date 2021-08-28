Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,596 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $61,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 274,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,715. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

