RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KUT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

