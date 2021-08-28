RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of KUT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
