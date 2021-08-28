Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,055,000 after purchasing an additional 290,709 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.