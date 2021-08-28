Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.