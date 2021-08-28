Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 599 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

