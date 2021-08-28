Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Up 5.9%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.88. 406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.47 million and a P/E ratio of -168.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

