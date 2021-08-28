Renato Tamaro Sells 1,449 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STE stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

