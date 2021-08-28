Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $85.63 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

