Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $110.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.16 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $454.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $468.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $470.23 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 1,330,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,470. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

