Reviewing SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) & Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Lancer Orthodontics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 3.06 -$78.37 million ($0.72) -7.19 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub -9.53% -12.65% -2.04% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SmileDirectClub has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub and Lancer Orthodontics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 4 5 1 0 1.70 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus target price of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 50.15%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats Lancer Orthodontics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

