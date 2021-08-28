REX American Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for REX American Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

