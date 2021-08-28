Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $391.58

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.58 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 396.56 ($5.18). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 44,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £241.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.58.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

