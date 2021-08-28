Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 343.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

