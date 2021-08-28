River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 157,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

