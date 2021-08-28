River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

NYSE CAAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 174,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,983. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $862.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Corporación América Airports Profile

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.