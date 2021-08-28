RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RMI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 20,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,135. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

