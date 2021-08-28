Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RCKHF remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.