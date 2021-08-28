ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.99.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

