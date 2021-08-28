ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.99.
About ROHM
