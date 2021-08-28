Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after buying an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $357.03. 2,263,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,197. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

