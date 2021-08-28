Rope ($ROPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,711.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Rope has a market cap of $491,082.74 and $1,711.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be bought for $17.54 or 0.00036070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

