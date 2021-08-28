Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,255,000 after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

