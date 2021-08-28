Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 2,130,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

