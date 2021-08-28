Ross Stores’ (ROST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $504,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

