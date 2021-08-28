Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,662 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

