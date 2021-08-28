Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

