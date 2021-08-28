Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.74 ($50.28).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €35.68 ($41.98) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.84 ($49.22). The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €39.66.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

