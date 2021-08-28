Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,299 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $291.52 million and a P/E ratio of -30.77.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

