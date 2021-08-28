Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 1,106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HHR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

