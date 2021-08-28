Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 1,682.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Accolade were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,839,000 after purchasing an additional 224,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.