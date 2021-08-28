Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.90 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

