Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$142.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.
TSE RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.94.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
