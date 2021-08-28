Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$142.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

TSE RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

