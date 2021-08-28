Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the lowest is ($5.50). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($5.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($16.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($11.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 3,203,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,010. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

