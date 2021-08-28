Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,933,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $51,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

