Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,171 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $53,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $162.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.