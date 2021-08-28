Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $45,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.