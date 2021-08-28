Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.84 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $48,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,272.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,225.97. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

