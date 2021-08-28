Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Best Buy worth $58,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $34,535,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 582.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 328,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,730,000 after buying an additional 280,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $32,147,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

