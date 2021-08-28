Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 51.7% in August

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the July 29th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SACH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

