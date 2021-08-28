Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 51.7% in August

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the July 29th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of SACH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
