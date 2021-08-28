Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. Analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.