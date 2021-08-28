salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

