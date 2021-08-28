salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

