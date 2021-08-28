salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $305.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

