salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $305.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.
NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.